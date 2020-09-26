 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Anniversary: Sampson — 50th
0 comments
editor's pick
Anniversary

Anniversary: Sampson — 50th

{{featured_button_text}}
Sampson, Anniv

Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth and Barbara Sampson

 Jeff Wagner

Sampson — 50th

ALLENVILLE — Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Sampson of Allenville will celebrate their 50th Anniversary on Sunday, Oct. 4. A card shower will be held in their honor. A trip to the Grand Canyon and Bryce and Zion National Parks has been postponed to a later date.

Sampson and Barbara Storm were married Oct. 4, 1970, in Strasburg with Pastor Wegener officiating. They were attended by David and Karen Sampson.

They are the children of Melba Storm, the late Dallas Storm, the late James and Dorothy Porter and the late Raymond Sampson.

They are the parents of Stephanie (Thomas) Rentfro of Stewardson; and Justin (Angela) Sampson of Neoga. They also have three grandchildren.

Mr. Sampson worked in the office at the Illinois Masonic Home for 43 years.

Mrs. Sampson served over 31 years in numerous medical capacities with medical, optometric, podiatric and chiropractic doctors. She recently retired.

Cards may be sent to them at 1406 Chestnut, Allenville, IL 61951.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News