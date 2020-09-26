Anniversary: Sampson — 50th

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sampson — 50th

ALLENVILLE — Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Sampson of Allenville will celebrate their 50th Anniversary on Sunday, Oct. 4. A card shower will be held in their honor. A trip to the Grand Canyon and Bryce and Zion National Parks has been postponed to a later date.

Sampson and Barbara Storm were married Oct. 4, 1970, in Strasburg with Pastor Wegener officiating. They were attended by David and Karen Sampson.

They are the children of Melba Storm, the late Dallas Storm, the late James and Dorothy Porter and the late Raymond Sampson.

They are the parents of Stephanie (Thomas) Rentfro of Stewardson; and Justin (Angela) Sampson of Neoga. They also have three grandchildren.

Mr. Sampson worked in the office at the Illinois Masonic Home for 43 years.

Mrs. Sampson served over 31 years in numerous medical capacities with medical, optometric, podiatric and chiropractic doctors. She recently retired.

Cards may be sent to them at 1406 Chestnut, Allenville, IL 61951.

