Anniversary: Schagemann — 60th

Schagemann — 60th

MATTOON — Mr. and Mrs. Alvin and Judy Schagemann of Mattoon will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Friday, July 1.

Schagemann and Judy Von Behrens were married July 1, 1962, at Grace Lutheran Church in Denver, Colorado.

She is the daughter of the late Victor and Opal Von Behrens of Mattoon. He is the son of the late Otto and Caroline Schagemann of Charleston.

They are the parents of Mike (Kelcey) and Susan (late husband Art). They also have five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Mr. Schagemann is retired from the city of Mattoon Street Department.

Cards may be sent to them at 401 Briar Lane, Mattoon, IL 61938.

