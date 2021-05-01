Anniversary: Smart — 40th

Smart — 40th

MATTOON — Mr. and Mrs. Larry and Judy Smart will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary on Saturday, May 1. A card shower will be held in their honor.

They were married May 1, 1981, at the home of the bride's niece, Marla Tucker, by the Rev. Bohn. They were attended by Norma Parker and Charles Blethroade.

She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Alexander. He is the son of Frank and Mary Smart.

They are the parents of Kim Erwin of Mattoon; Jeanna Lauwers of Mattoon and Jason Sheets (deceased). They also have two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Mr. Smart is retired from Ampad.

Mrs. Smart is retired from the Coles County Health Department with Family Planning.

Cards may be sent to them at 1317 S. 2nd Street, Mattoon, IL 61938.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.