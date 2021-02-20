Anniversary: Smith — 60th

Smith — 60th

EFFINGHAM — Mr. and Mrs. Clinton and Karen Smith of Effingham, formerly of Casey, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday, Feb. 25. Due to COVID-19 no formal celebration is planned, however the couple would love to receive cards from all of their new and old friends

They were married Feb. 25, 1961, at Friendship Church east of Casey, by the Rev. Hugh Smith, father of the groom, with assistance from the Rev. Kenneth Rude.

They are the parents of Clinton Marc and Leslie Lynne. They also have six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Mr. Smith is a retired funeral director.

Mrs. Smith worked for years at the telephone company. After retirement they moved to Effingham to be nearer to their children and grandchildren.

The couple enjoys traveling, visiting with friends, and working in the yard with their flowers.

Cards may be sent to them at 1000 N. Koester, Effingham, IL 62401.

