Anniversary: Smitley — 61st

CHARLESTON — Dr. Donald W. and Mrs. Janet R. Smitley will celebrate their 61st wedding anniversary on Friday, June 18.

Smitley and Janet Rambo were married on June 18, 1960, at the Church of Christ in Hartford.

They are the parents of John (Melanie) Smitley of Charleston; and Cynthia (James) Patten of Dardenne Prairie, Mo. They also have five grandchildren.

Dr. Smitley retired in 2000 after serving as professor of educational administration at Eastern Illinois University for 30 years. He was a lieutenant in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He previously served as an elder in the Charleston and Mattoon Presbyterian churches. He also served as a member and tenor soloist in numerous church choirs.

Mrs. Smitley was employed at Convalescent Centers in Charleston, Paris and Effingham, where she served at various administrative positions. She was also a Sunday school teacher, elder and choir member of the Charleston Presbyterian Church. An accomplished artist, she also served as an illustrator for mathematics textbooks for the University of Illinois.

Mr. and Mrs. Smitley also have traveled extensively in the United States and abroad with family and friends.

