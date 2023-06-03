Stewart — 65th

CASEY — Mr. and Mrs. Frank and Norma Stewart of Casey will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on June 14. A family celebration in their honor has been planned. The couple would also enjoy cards from family and friends.

Stewart and Norma Warner were married June 14, 1958, in Casey by the Rev. Harry Hooker. They were attended by Dave Floyd and Irene Reedy.

They are the parents of the late Vicki (Bob) Boyd and Donna (Adrian) Greenwell. They also have four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to them at 501 E. Delaware Ave., Casey, IL 62420.