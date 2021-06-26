Anniversary: Strotman — 70th

Strotman — 70th

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Mr. and Mrs. Wes and Jane (Latta) Strotman of Annapolis, Maryland, formerly of Mattoon, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, June 22. Family from Maryland, Colorado and Illinois gathered over the past weekend in Annapolis for a celebration of their life together.

They were married on June 22, 1951 at the First Christian Church in Mattoon.

Their parents are C.W. and Ida Fern Strotman (deceased) and James and Ada Latta (deceased).

They are the parents of Barbara (Ed) Wilson of Powderhorn, Colo.; Jim Strotman (wife, Karen, deceased) of Arnold, Md.; and Jackie (Milt) McCarthy of Harwood, Md. They also have six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Both graduated from Mattoon High School. They both had careers with the federal government in Washington D.C. and are retired.

