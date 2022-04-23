Anniversary: Walk — 50th

Walk — 50th

TEUTOPOLIS — Mr. and Mrs. Dennis J. Walk will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, April 29. A card shower will be held in their honor.

Dennis and Ruth Walk were married at 11 a.m., April 29, 1972, at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Teutopolis.

Their parents were the late Victor and Norma Walk of Neoga and the late Bernard and Edna Krone of Teutopolis.

They are the parents of Amanda (Lance) Woelfel of Kirkwood, Mo. They also have one grandchild.

Mr. Walk is retired from J.B. Esker & Sons as a concrete finisher.

Mrs. Walk is retired from Effingham Daily News as a circulation clerk.

Cards may be sent to them at 17453 E 1650 Ave., Teutopolis, IL 62467.

