Webner — 70th

STRASBURG — Mr. and Mrs. John and Margaret Webner will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with an open house in their honor from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at the Strasburg United Methodist Church.

No gifts are requested, but cards would be welcome.

Webner and Margaret Staehli were married on June 7, 1953.

They are the parents of Allen Webner of Strasburg and Linda (Berle) Casteel of Lovington. They also have three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Mr. Webner is a U.S. Air Force veteran and is retired from Caterpillar in Decatur.

Mrs. Webner is a retired school teacher from the Bethany School District.

Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 202, Strasburg, IL 62465.