Anniversary: West — 50th

West — 50th

MATTOON — Mr. and Mrs. Richard and Brenda West celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on July 30. They took a vacation with family to Myrtle Beach, S.C.

West and Brenda Johnston were married July 30, 1970, at the First United Methodist Church in Shelbyville by the Rev. David Hutton. They were attended by Gary Duckett and Connie Nardi.

They are the parents of Stephanie (Rush) Record of Champaign; Heather (DuWayne) Owens of Taylorville; and Jeremy (Ashley) West of Coconut Creek, Fla.; they also have seven grandchildren.

Mr. West is a retired Certified Public Accountant.

Mrs. West is a retired secretary.

They reside at 505 Lafayette Ave East, Mattoon, IL, 61938.

