Anniversary: Whitt — 50th

Whitt — 50th

STEWARDSON — Mr. and Mrs. David and Dianne Whitt of Stewardson will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, June 10. A card shower will be held in their honor.

They were married June 10, 1972, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Stewardson. Their parents are the late Arnold and Edna Whitt of Farina and Ervin and Mildred Beitz of Stewardson.

Dianne and David have two children, Dr. Justin (Amy) Whitt of Yorktown, Ind.; and Dr. Sabrina Whitt of Mattoon. They also have three grandchildren. Another beloved member of the family is their furry child, Coco.

Mr. Whitt is retired from the Illinois Department of Transportation and KTA-Tator Engineering Consultancy Firm. He was Scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 142 of Strasburg for 25 years.

Mrs. Whitt worked for the USDA Farmers Home Administration/Rural Development for many years and is now retired. She enjoys gardening and texting with grandkids.

Cards may be sent to them at 800 W. Main St., Stewardson, IL 62463.

