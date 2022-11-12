Anniversary: Winchester — 60th

Winchester — 60th

MATTOON — Mr. and Mrs. David and Paula (Ware) Winchester will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with an open house in their honor from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Immaculate Conception Church parish center in Mattoon.

They were married in a Thanksgiving Day ceremony on Nov. 22, 1962, at the Immaculate Conception Church by Father Daniel Daley.

They are the parents of Jeffrey D. Winchester of Mattoon and Gregory C. (Kimberly) Winchester of Hoopston. They also have six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Mr. Winchester still employed as a bookkeeper in Sullivan.

Mrs. Winchester is retired from Eastern Illinois Area Special Education.

They are both currently employed with H&R Block.

Cards can be sent to 1917 Evergreen Court, Mattoon, IL 61938.