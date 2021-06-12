Anniversary: Zimmer — 60th

Zimmer — 60th
MOWEAQUA — Mr. and Mrs. Edwin and Glenda Zimmer of Moweaqua, formerly of Neoga, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with an open house in their honor from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at 709 Country Club Road, Mattoon.
Zimmer and Glenda Albin were married June 14, 1961, at Grace United Methodist Church in Neoga.
They are the parents of Shelia (Ken) Figgins, Sharon (Chris, deceased) Byford, James Zimmer, and Teri (Shannon) Cutler. They also have 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
They both enjoy spending time with family and friends and also enjoy travelling.
They reside at 2280 North 640 East, Moweaqua, IL 62550.
