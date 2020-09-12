Anniversary: Cordes — 60th

Return to homepage ×
Cordes — 60th
NEOGA — Don and Mary Cordes of Neoga celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, Sept. 2.
They are the parents of Sandi, Brad and John. They also have eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Cards may be sent to them at P.O. Box 275 Neoga, IL 62447
