Anniversary: Cordes — 60th
Don Cordes

Mr and Mrs. Don and Mary Cordes

NEOGA — Don and Mary Cordes of Neoga celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, Sept. 2.

They are the parents of Sandi, Brad and John. They also have eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Cards may be sent to them at P.O. Box 275 Neoga, IL 62447

