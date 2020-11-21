Anniversary: Cougill — 70th

Cougill — 70th

CHARLESTON — Mr. and Mrs. Max and Mary Cougill will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Monday, Nov. 23. A card shower will be held in their honor.

Cougill and Mary McClanahan were married Thanksgiving Day, 1950, at the bride's home. They were attended by Jack McClanahan and Delta Parkes.

They are the parents of one son, Jeffery; They also have one grandchild and two great-grandchildren.

Mr. Cougill is a former Charleston Mayor.

The couple owned and operated Cougill's Market in Charleston for 10 years. They also built and operated the Bel-Aire Bowling Lanes in Charleston for 25 years and built and owned Cougill Apartments for 20 years.

Cards may be sent to them at 2225 Reynolds Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.