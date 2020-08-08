Anniversary: Hicks — 70th

Return to homepage ×
Hicks — 70th
CASEY — Bob and Joy Hicks of Casey celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on July 29.
They were married at the Calvary Baptist Church in Indianapolis.
They are the parents of Vicki (Steve) Howe of Casey and Linda (Marc) Verde of Germantown, Md. They also have four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Mr. Hicks celebrated his 90th birthday on June 27.
Mrs. Hicks will celebrate her 90th birthday on Saturday, Aug. 8.
