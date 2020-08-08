You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Anniversary: Hicks — 70th
0 comments

Anniversary: Hicks — 70th

{{featured_button_text}}
Bob Hicks, Anniv

Mr. and Mrs. Bob and Joy Hicks

Hicks — 70th

CASEY — Bob and Joy Hicks of Casey celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on July 29.

They were married at the Calvary Baptist Church in Indianapolis.

They are the parents of Vicki (Steve) Howe of Casey and Linda (Marc) Verde of Germantown, Md. They also have four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Mr. Hicks celebrated his 90th birthday on June 27.

Mrs. Hicks will celebrate her 90th birthday on Saturday, Aug. 8.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Birthday: Smock -- 87th
Announcements

Birthday: Smock -- 87th

Helen Smock of Mattoon will celebrate her 87th birthday on Sunday, Aug. 16. Due to social distancing, cards of congratulations would be appreciated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News