Anniversary: Krehbiel -- 69th

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Krehbiel — 69th

CHARLESTON – Mr. and Mrs. James W. Krehbiel will celebrate their 69th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, Sept. 15. A private celebration is planned in their honor.

Krehbiel and Barbara Brehm were married Sept. 15, 1951, at the First Christian Church in Pratt, Kansas.

They are the parents of Elizabeth Kutzko and her husband Kenneth Stabinsky, of Las Cruces, N.M.; Mark Krehbiel of Searspoint, Maine; and James Krehbiel and partner Natalie Cunningham of Albuquerque, N.M.

Mr. Krehbiel was chairman of the Music Department at Eastern Illinois University when he retired in 1990.

Mrs. Krehbiel retired from the Charleston Public Library in 2009 and is now a volunteer at the Mattoon Public Library.

They reside at 27 Circle Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.