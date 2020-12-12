 Skip to main content
Anniversary: Martin — 55th
Anniversary: Martin — 55th

Dean and Elda Martin, Anniv

Mr. and Mrs. Dean and Elda Martin

Martin — 55th

STEWARDSON — Mr. and Mrs. Dean and Elda (Thompson) Martin of Stewardson will celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary on Thursday, Dec. 17.

Their daughter Kathy and granddaughter Kaylee request an anniversary and Christmas card shower for the couple in their honor.

They are the parents of one daughter, Kathy L. Beals of Stewardson. They also have one grandchild.

Mr. and Mrs. Martin currently reside in rural Stewardson on 40 acres of wooded ground and enjoy the peace and quiet of retirement life.

Cards may be sent to them C/O Kathy Beals; P.O. Box 398; Neoga, IL. 62447.

