Anniversary: McClellan — 60th
MESA, Ariz. — Mr. and Mrs. Jack and Judy McClellan will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday, Sept. 3. No gifts are requested, but cards would be welcome. They plan on celebrating with a small family gathering at a later date.

They were married Sept. 3, 1960, at the First Christian Church in Mattoon by the Rev. A. Monte Massey. They were attended by family and friends.

They are the parents of Troy (Cheyenne) McClellan of Gilbert, Ariz.; and Rhonda McClellan of Mesa, Ariz.; they also have four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Mr. and Mrs. McClellan are both retired.

Cards may be sent to them at 111341 East Downing Circle, Mesa, Ariz., 85207.

