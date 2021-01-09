Birthday: Brant — 90th

Brant — 90th

CHARLESTON — Jerry Brant of Charleston celebrated his 90th birthday on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. He was honored with a dinner hosted by his church family at Lincoln Garden while observing proper social distancing.

He was born Dec. 21, 1930, the son of Herman and Irene (Light) Brant. He married Brenda Blair.

He is the father of Marsha (Steve) Carmichael, Kim Brant, and Kevin (Trisha) Brant; and stepfather to Blair (Theresa) Prince and Chuck (Laura) Prince. He also has numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mr. Brant worked at the Brown Shoe Company until he joined the U.S. Navy, serving as a radioman during the Korean War. He later worked for U.S. Petroleum Chemical Company in Tuscola, retiring after 34 years.

He is a member of the Charleston Providence Baptist Church where he served many years as trustee and member of the men's trio. He enjoys watching NASCAR, old westerns, University of Oklahoma football, and Dodgers baseball, having followed them from Brooklyn to L.A.

