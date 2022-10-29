Birthday: Carroll Petersen — 90th

Petersen — 90th

MATTOON — Carroll Petersen, of Charleston, will celebrate his 90th birthday on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

He was born Nov. 9, 1932. He married Alberta on Sept. 15, 1956, in Iowa City, Iowa.

His children are Greg (fiancee, Sandy) of Charleston; Jeff (Tammy) of Foristell, Missouri; and Karen (Mark) Sims of Oveido, Florida. He also has three grandchildren.

Mr. Petersen is retired from Moore Business Forms. He is a member of the VFW and Moose Lodge. He enjoys golf, bowling and small engine repair.

Cards may be sent to him at 610 Ashby Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.