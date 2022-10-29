 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Birthdays

Birthday: Carroll Petersen — 90th

Petersen Birthday

Petersen

Petersen — 90th

MATTOON — Carroll Petersen, of Charleston, will celebrate his 90th birthday on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

He was born Nov. 9, 1932. He married Alberta on Sept. 15, 1956, in Iowa City, Iowa.

His children are Greg (fiancee, Sandy) of Charleston; Jeff (Tammy) of Foristell, Missouri; and Karen (Mark) Sims of Oveido, Florida. He also has three grandchildren.

Mr. Petersen is retired from Moore Business Forms. He is a member of the VFW and Moose Lodge. He enjoys golf, bowling and small engine repair.

Cards may be sent to him at 610 Ashby Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

