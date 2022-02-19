 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Birthday: Daum — 90th

CHARLESTON — Emma Daum of Charleston will celebrate her 90th birthday with a car parade in her honor from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Wesley United Methodist Church, 2206 Fourth St., Charleston.

She was born Feb. 26, 1932, one of 10 children of Thomas and Elsie Kent. She married the late John L. Daum in 1954 and has lived in Charleston for the past 60 years.

They have four children: John (Mindy) of Decatur; Sue (Tom) of Las Vegas, Nancy (Jim) of San Antonio, Texas, and Brian of Charleston. They also have five grandchildren.

Mrs. Daum enjoys being active by attending community band concerts at the Daum Amphitheater, named after her late husband, in Kiwanis Park in Charleston. She's also active in the Wesley United Methodist Church, Home Extension and can often be seen tending to the flower beds around town or picking up black walnuts and hickory nuts.

Cards may be sent to her, care of Wesley United Methodist Church, 2206 Fourth St., Charleston, IL 61920.

