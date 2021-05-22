Birthday: Diedrich -- 90th

Diedrich — 90th

MATTOON — Dick Diedrich of Mattoon will celebrate his 85th birthday Tuesday, May 25. He plans to take an annual family trip to a White Sox game, as well as celebrate with a family gathering at home. Cards would be appreciated.

He was born May 25, 1931. He married his wife Doris on Jan. 31, 1953, in Berwyn. Doris passed away in 2019, shortly after their 66th anniversary.

They are the parents of Nanci (Bruce) Johnson of Chandler, Ariz.; Dan Diedrich of Mattoon, deceased; and Doug Diedrich of Mattoon. They also have two grandchildren.

Mr. Diedrich is a retired manager at R.R. Donnelley's. He is also a longtime member and officeholder of the Mattoon Rotary Club and the Mattoon Golf and Country Club. He is an avid golfer and a lifelong Chicago White Sox fan.

Cards may be sent to him at 324 Linden Lane, Mattoon, IL 61938.

