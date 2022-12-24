Birthday: Diepholz — 100th

Diepholz — 100th

CHARLESTON — Freda Diepholz of Mattoon will celebrate her 100th birthday with an open house in her honor from 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at St. Johns Lutheran Church, in the fellowship hall.

She was born Jan. 13, 1923, the daughter of Harold and Ethel Walker of Mattoon. She married Delbert Diepholz on Dec. 16 1945. They celebrated 71 years of marriage together.

She is the mother of Mike (Chris) Diepholz of Mattoon, Janet (Dan) Miller of Mt. Vernon, and Laura (Jeffrey) Haskins of Arcola. She also has seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Diepholz assisted with keeping the books in she and her husband's businesses throughout the years. The couple farmed for many years and also owned and operated Mattoon Farm Service and Mattoon Sand & Gravel. She enjoys eating out, spending time with family, and playing pinochle.