Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Ebinger — 90th

CHARLESTON — John Ebinger of Charleston will celebrate his 90th birthday on Friday, June 2. A card shower will be held in his honor.

He was born June 2, 1933, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of Edwin and Amelia Ebinger. He married Marlene Spreen on Aug. 11, 1956, in Cincinnati.

His children are Wendy (Gary) Satchwell of Bloomington; Warren (Cindy) Ebinger of Youngsville, N.C.; Scott (Joan) Ebinger (deceased) of Charleston; and Kari Ebinger of Southern Illinois. He also has 10 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

Mr. Ebinger is a retired botany professor at Eastern Illinois Univeristy. He enjoys botanical research and is a member of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Cards may be sent to 45 Heather Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.