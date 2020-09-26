Birthday: Endsley -- 98th

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Endsley — 98th

CHARLESTON — Valerie Endsley of Charleston, formerly of Casey, will celebrate her 98th birthday on Wednesday, Sept. 30. A card shower will be held in her honor.

She was born Sept. 30, 1922, in Center Line, Mich., the daughter of Andrew and Helen Maitland. She married Don Endsley on Sept. 1, 1945, in Battle Creek, Mich. He died in 1979.

They are the parents of Dan (Sheila) Endsley of Peoria, Ariz.; Becky (Bob) Olmsted of Wood Dale; and Rhonda (Bill) Smith of Glendale, Ariz. They also have four grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Endsley was an Army medical technician in WW II, where she met her husband while they were both serving in the Army. She enjoys sewing, painting with watercolors, dancing, big band music, jazz, theater, and enjoying time with family and friends.

Cards may be sent to her at Heritage Woods of Charleston, 480 W. Polk Ave., Apartment 222, Charleston, IL 61920.

