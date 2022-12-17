 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Birthday: Filipiak — 80th

Filipiak — 80th

MATTOON — Ron Filipiak of Mattoon will celebrate his 80th birthday on Thursday, Dec. 22. Family and friends are invited to wish him a very happy birthday with cards and well wishes

Cards may be sent to 4404 Mary Todd Road, Mattoon, IL 61938.

Filipiak, Ron

Filipiak
Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

