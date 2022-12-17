Birthday: Filipiak — 80th

Filipiak — 80th
MATTOON — Ron Filipiak of Mattoon will celebrate his 80th birthday on Thursday, Dec. 22. Family and friends are invited to wish him a very happy birthday with cards and well wishes
Cards may be sent to 4404 Mary Todd Road, Mattoon, IL 61938.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Rob Stroud
Reporter
Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today