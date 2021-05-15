Birthday: Grissom — 100th

Grissom — 100th
GREENUP — Evelyn Grissom of Greenup will celebrate her 100th birthday with a celebration in her honor with friends and family from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, May 23 at the Parish Hall in Greenup. Cards would also be welcome.
She was born May 17, 1921. She married Elwood F. Grissom in 1939 in Kentucky.
Her children are Gary (Pat) Grissom (deceased); Brenda (Carrell) Hampsten; and Susie (Raymond) Brown. She also has eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren.
Mrs. Grissom was employed with Norge and Fedders in Effingham.
Card may be sent to her at 305 S. Kentucky Street, Greenup, IL 62428