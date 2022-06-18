Birthday: Grooms — 100th

Grooms — 100th
SULLIVAN — Mary Grooms of Sullivan will celebrate her 100th birthday on Saturday, June 25.
Her family will hold an open house in her honor from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, June 26, at Solid Rock Chapel, 1213 E. Jackson St., Sullivan.
She was born June 25, 1922, in Humboldt.
She is the mother of Mary Ann Sphar of Phoenix, Arizona and John Grooms of Sullivan.
Cards may be sent to her at 728 County Road 1675 E, Sullivan, IL 61951.
