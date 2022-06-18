 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recommended for you…

Birthday

Birthday: Grooms — 100th

  • 0
Grooms, Bday

Grooms

Grooms — 100th

SULLIVAN — Mary Grooms of Sullivan will celebrate her 100th birthday on Saturday, June 25.

Her family will hold an open house in her honor from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, June 26, at Solid Rock Chapel, 1213 E. Jackson St., Sullivan.

She was born June 25, 1922, in Humboldt.

She is the mother of Mary Ann Sphar of Phoenix, Arizona and John Grooms of Sullivan.

Cards may be sent to her at 728 County Road 1675 E, Sullivan, IL 61951.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News