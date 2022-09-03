Birthday: Heath — 100th

Heath — 100th

CHARLESTON — Dr. Jerry D. Heath of Charleston will celebrate his 100th birthday on Monday, Sept. 19. A card shower will be held in his honor.

He was born Sept. 19, 1922, in Lawrenceville, the son of Flemin and Mary David Heath. He married Margery Thomas on June 12, 1945, in Charleston, and had 70 years of marriage at her passing in 2015.

They are the parents of Forest (Connie) Heath of Charleston; and Jean (Carson) Evans of Longmont, Colo. They also have six grandchildren, one step-grandchild and nine great-grandchildren.

Dr. Heath retired from E.I.U. after 35 years as a medical doctor and Medical Director of Health Services.

Cards may be sent to him at 75 W. Grant, Charleston, IL 61920.