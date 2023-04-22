Henderson — 90th

SULLIVAN — The family of Dane and Nancy Henderson of Sullivan is hosting an open house to celebrate Dane’s 90th and Nancy’s 85th birthdays from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Front Street Event Center, 800 Front St., Gays.

No gifts are requested.

Dane was born April 26, 1933, and Nancy was born March 1, 1938. They were married Aug. 9, 1959, in Windsor.

Their children are Cindy (Mitch) Daily of Henderson; Randy (Jody) Henderson of Sullivan; Sherrie (Eric) Grohler of Enid, Okla.; and Lyle (Carolyn) Henderson of St. Peters, Mo.. They also have nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Henderson was employed as a high school teacher and at Illinois Consolidated Telephone Co.

Mrs. Henderson was employed at R.R. Donnelley, and was a homemaker.

Cards may also be sent to 727 County Road, 1675 E, Sullivan, IL 61951.