Birthday: Holt — 98th

Holt — 98th

CHARLESTON — Mary C. Holt of Charleston will celebrate her 98th birthday on Monday, Oct. 10.

She was born Oct. 10, 1924, in rural Toledo, the daughter of Roy and Bea Gilpin. She married the Rev. Edwin H. Holt at her mother's house in Charleston on Sept. 9, 1943. He died in 1993.

They are the parents of Ed L. Holt of Chesterville; Mary S. Van Scyoc of Charleston; John M. Holt of Seymour, Ind.; and Richard Holt (deceased), Charlotte Green (deceased), and Judy Fullerton (deceased). They also have 13 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and six great-great grandchildren.

Mrs. Holt worked with her husband who pastored several Nazarene churches in Central Illinois, including Arcola and Charleston. She is a member of Eastside Nazarene Church, Mattoon. She listens to talking books daily, listens to talking Bible and enjoys hearing from friends and family.

She resides at  500 W. Polk, Apt. 127, Charleston, IL 61920.

