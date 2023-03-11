Homann — 90th
MATTOON — Beverly Homann of Mattoon will celebrate her 90th birthday with an open house in her honor from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, March 18 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 8975 E County Road 1200N, Mattoon.
She was born March 21, 1933. She married Walter Homann, deceased, on January 10, 1954, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Dorans.
Her children are Ron (Pattie) Homann, Bloomington; Alan (Dawn) Homann, Charleston; and Renee (Jerry) Williams, Mattoon; she also has seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Homann is a retired farmer. She is a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, St. Paul's Ladies Aid, Lutheran Women's Missionary League, and Sarah Bush Lincoln Guild Volunteers. She was the SBLHC Gift Shop Treasurer for 27 years.
She resides at 1009 Annis, Mattoon, IL 61938.