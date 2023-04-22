Hussey — 95th

CHARLESTON — Laura Hussey of Charleston will celebrate her 95th birthday with a celebration in her honor from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 29, in the Moriarty Hall of St Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Charleston.

No gifts are requested, but cards would be welcome.

She was born April 28, 1928, in Manistique, Mich., the sixth child of Jasper and Cecelia Laurion. She married Bob Hussey on Dec. 27, 1950.

Laura's children are Dan (Judy), Pat (Maria), Kevin (Kathryn), Kathleen, Kelly (Gail), Erin (Tony), and Tom (Sue). She also has 21 grandchildren and 43 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Hussey worked as a nurse in Manistique where she met and eventually married her husband. They moved to Charleston in 1958 where both Bob and Laura enjoyed employment at Eastern Illinois University and involvement in the Catholic parish at St Charles Borromeo Church. She worked many years at the EIU Health Service, retiring in 1991. She was an early advocate of breastfeeding and served as participant and leader for the La Leche League in Charleston.

Bob and Laura enjoyed square dancing and Laura danced and assisted for many years when Bob became both caller and teacher.

Cards may be sent to her at 2515 7th St, Charleston, IL 61920.