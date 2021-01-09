Birthday: Janes — 98th

Janes — 98th

MATTOON — Eugene Janes will celebrate his 98th birthday on Saturday, Jan. 16.

He was born Jan. 16, 1924. He married Margaret Nash (deceased) on July 18, 1945, in Mattoon.

They are the parents of Don Janes of Charleston; Evelyn (Dale, deceased) Hildebrand of Charleston; Ruth (Bill) Fuqua of Lake Mattoon; Carolyn (Denny) Wilson of Mattoon; Harlan (Brenda) Janes of Mattoon; and Martha (Ed) Waggle of Mattoon. They also have 12 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Mr. Janes is the current co-pastor at Zoar Primitive Baptist Church. He has also been employed with Meadow Gold and Rental Properties. He is a Marine veteran of WW II. He used to enjoy gardening and working. He currently enjoys reading and watching westerns.

He resides at 1211 Lafayette Ave., Mattoon, IL 61938.

