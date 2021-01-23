Birthday: Landrus — 90th

Landrus — 90th

MATTOON — William "Bill" Landrus of Mattoon will celebrate his 90th birthday on Wednesday, Jan. 27. A card shower will be held in his honor.

He was born Jan. 27, 1931. He married Catherine "Katie" Landrus (deceased 2019) at noon, Feb. 19, 1949, at the First Baptist Church, Henderson, Kentucky.

His children are Don (wife, Terri) Landrus of Mattoon; Sarah (husband, Kelly) Prescott of Sidney, Ohio; and Darrin (wife, Kristen) Landrus of Haughton, La. He also has six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

Mr. Landrus was a meter reader/supervisor for the City of Mattoon Water Department, retiring in 1988 after 37 years of service to the community. He is a lifetime member on the Mattoon Moose, past Exalted Ruler of Mattoon Elks, past District Deputy Illinois Elks Association, past Crippled Children's Chairman of Illinois Elks Association, lifelong member of Mattoon First Christian Church, former Lafayette Township trustee, current SBL Cancer Center volunteer, , and a member of Masonic Lodge/Wabash Lodge #179 in Etna. He enjoyed golfing and bowling, traveling, and enjoys spending time with family.

Cards may be sent to him at 2008 S. 9th St. #13, Mattoon, IL 61938

