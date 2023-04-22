Lawrence-Hoelscher — 95th

MATTOON — Pauline Lawrence-Hoelscher will celebrate her 95th birthday with a card shower and open house in her honor from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 312 N. 20th St., Mattoon.

She was born April 24, 1928, in Neoga, the daughter of Robert and Bertha Hartke of Neoga.

Her children are Dan (Toq) Lawrence of Mattoon; Larry Lawrence of Mattoon; Bob (Joyce) Lawrence of Charleston; Tom Lawrence of Mattoon; Jim (Becky) Lawrence of St. Peters, Mo.; Anne (Rob) Catey of Charleston; Nancy Thornton of Mattoon; and Mary (Michael) Hawker of Effingham; She also has 19 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Lawrence-Hoelscher is a member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Mattoon.

Cards may be sent to her at 1220 S. 17th St., Mattoon, IL 61938.