Birthday: Lee — 100th

Lee — 100th
MATTOON — Leland “Bus” Lee will celebrate his 100th birthday on Tuesday, Nov 3.
He was born, during a blizzard, Nov. 3, 1920, the son of J.B. and Cecil Lee. He married Alpha Ingram Sherwood on July 1, 1950.
He is the parent of Robert Sherwood (deceased). His daughter-in-law is Juanita Sherwood, Charleston. He also has two grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
Mr. Lee farmed in Hutton Township, raised grain and Duroc hogs, and is known for excellent gardening produce. He is also veteran of WWII, having fought in Europe, and is a bronze star recipient. Always helpful to friends and neighbors he is an avid Cubs fan, with 2016 his favorite year due to Cubs winning the World Series.
He resides at 1801 Reynolds Drive, Charleston, IL 61920
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!