Birthday: Lee — 100th

Lee — 100th

He was born, during a blizzard, Nov. 3, 1920, the son of J.B. and Cecil Lee. He married Alpha Ingram Sherwood on July 1, 1950.

He is the parent of Robert Sherwood (deceased). His daughter-in-law is Juanita Sherwood, Charleston. He also has two grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Mr. Lee farmed in Hutton Township, raised grain and Duroc hogs, and is known for excellent gardening produce. He is also veteran of WWII, having fought in Europe, and is a bronze star recipient. Always helpful to friends and neighbors he is an avid Cubs fan, with 2016 his favorite year due to Cubs winning the World Series.