Birthday: Marianne Getz — 90th

Getz — 90th

MATTOON — Marianne Getz will celebrate her 90th birthday on Sunday, Nov. 20. A private family dinner with her children will be held in her honor.

Getz was born Nov. 20, 1932, in Brebach, Germany. She came to the United States in April of 1953.

Her children are Greg Getz of Schaumberg; Bob Getz of Mattoon; Debbie (Tony) Buser of Humboldt; and Joanne (Jeff) Ferree of Pekin. She also has five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Getz has worn many hats over the decades and has touched the lives of many people. Friends and family are asked to shower her with cards and notes of warm wishes for her birthday.