Birthday: McLain — 95th

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

McLain — 95th

MATTOON — Ruth McLain of Mattoon will celebrate her 95th birthday on Sunday, Oct. 4. A card shower will be held in her honor.

She was born Oct. 4, 1925, the daughter of Zaron and Edna Cox. She married Gene McLain on June 17, 1990, in Mattoon.

She is the mother of Margaret Waggoner of Mattoon; and Larry Fox, deceased. She also has four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Mrs. McLain was employed as a Mary Kay consultant. She is an active member of the Marshall Avenue Christian Church and enjoys spending time with family, playing cards, reading and crocheting.

Cards may be sent to her at Marshall Avenue Christian Church, 620 S. 26th St. Mattoon, IL 61938.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.