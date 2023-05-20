Moffett — 90th

SHELBYVILLE — Grace Moffett of Shelbyville, formerly of Windsor, will celebrate her 90th birthday on Wednesday, May 31.

Family and friends are encouraged to send her cards.

She was born May 31, 1933, in rural Strasburg. She married Dwight Moffett on July 29, 1951. He died in 2006.

They are the parents of Daryl (deceased) and Cheryl (Leslie) Storm of Cleveland, South Carolina. She also has four grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to her at The Villas of Hollybrook, 2201 W. Main St. Apt 28, Shelbyville, IL 62565.