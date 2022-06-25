Birthday: Myers — 90th

Myers — 90th

MATTOON — John Myers of Mattoon celebrated his 90th birthday on June 22.

He was born June 22, 1932, in Casey, but raised in Mount Vernon. He has lived in Mattoon since 1959. He married his wife Deon on March 6, 1965, in Mattoon.

His children are Mike Myers of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia; Gina (Scott) Barr of Woodridge; and Gregg Myers of Mattoon. He also has two grandchildren.

Mr. Myers is retired from S&K Air Power Tools & Supply Corporation. He is a U.S. Navy veteran and is a member of the YMCA. He enjoys bass fishing and is an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Fighting Illini team sports fan.

