Birthday: Nelson — 95th

Nelson — 95th

MATTOON — Alice Nelson of Mattoon will celebrate her 95th birthday with an open house in her honor from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at the First United Methodist Church in Mattoon. No gifts are requested, but cards would be appreciated.

She was born March 27, 1927, the daughter of Horace and Mary Champion. She married A. Leo Nelson (deceased) on March 10, 1946, in Mattoon.

They are the parents of Darwyn (Janice) Nelson of Greencastle, Ind.; Bonnie Paszkiewicz of Highland; Greg "Nic" (Kathy) Nelson of Normal; and Bill (Connie) Nelson of Bethany. They also have 14 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

Mrs. Nelson was formerly employed at J.C. Penney and was a morning hostess at Comfort Suites Hotel up until about two years ago.

Cards may be sent to her at 5663 N. County Road 100E, Mattoon, IL, 61938.

