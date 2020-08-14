Birthday: Rauch — 95th

Rauch — 95th
MATTOON — Robert "Bob" Rauch will celebrate his 95th birthday on Sunday, Aug. 16.
He was born Aug. 16, 1925, in Tinley Park.
He is the parent of Susan (Gene) Vadakin of Mattoon; David (Robin) Rauch of Arcola; Becky (Neal) Mumma of St. Louis, Mo., and Nancy McMichaels (deceased). He also has seven grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.
Mr. Rauch has been employed with Cardinal Broom Co., U.S. Grant Motel, and R.R. Donnelly & Sons. He is a member of the St. John's Lutheran Church and enjoys playing card games such as bridge, pinochle, and hand + foot.
