 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Birthdays

Birthday: Reynolds — 90th

  • 0
Ruth Reynolds, Bday

Reynolds

Reynolds — 90th

MATTOON — Ruth Reynolds of Mattoon will celebrate her 90th birthday on Monday, Oct. 3. A card shower will be held in her honor.

She was born Oct. 3, 1932. She married Ervin Buesking, deceased, and later married Jules Reynolds, deceased.

Her children are Scott (Sue) Buesking of Gays; Jerry (Linda) Buesking of Weidman, Mich.; and Kelly (Jim) Watkins of Lufkin, Texas. She also has five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Reynolds is retired from General Electric in Mattoon.

Cards may be sent to her at 1424 Stinson Ave., Mattoon, IL 61938.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News