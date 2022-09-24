Birthday: Reynolds — 90th

Reynolds — 90th

MATTOON — Ruth Reynolds of Mattoon will celebrate her 90th birthday on Monday, Oct. 3. A card shower will be held in her honor.

She was born Oct. 3, 1932. She married Ervin Buesking, deceased, and later married Jules Reynolds, deceased.

Her children are Scott (Sue) Buesking of Gays; Jerry (Linda) Buesking of Weidman, Mich.; and Kelly (Jim) Watkins of Lufkin, Texas. She also has five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Reynolds is retired from General Electric in Mattoon.

Cards may be sent to her at 1424 Stinson Ave., Mattoon, IL 61938.