Birthday: Rinefort — 90th

Rinefort — 90th

CHARLESTON — Foster Rinefort of Charleston will celebrate his 90th birthday on Thursday, June 30. A card shower and open house in his honor is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Thursday at his home.

He was born June 30, 1932, in New York, New York, the son of Foster, Sr. and Helen Rinefort. He married Penny on May 14, 1960, in Lombard. He later married Jean on June 11, 1994, in Charleston.

His children are Anne (Tom) Varns of Bloomington, Indiana; Scott (Juli) Rinefort of Laguna Niguel, California; Mary Ann Harrison of Beavercreek, Ohio; and Janet Fildes of Albuquerque, New Mexico. He also has five grandchildren.

Mr. Rinefort is a retired professor at Eastern Illinois University. He enjoys traveling, writing and spending time with family.

Cards may be sent to him at his home at 1023 Colony Lane, Charleston, IL 61920.

