 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recommended for you…

Birthday: Rinefort — 90th

  • 0
Foster Rinefort BDAY

Rinefort

Rinefort — 90th

CHARLESTON — Foster Rinefort of Charleston will celebrate his 90th birthday on Thursday, June 30. A card shower and open house in his honor is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Thursday at his home.

He was born June 30, 1932, in New York, New York, the son of Foster, Sr. and Helen Rinefort. He married Penny on May 14, 1960, in Lombard. He later married Jean on June 11, 1994, in Charleston.

His children are Anne (Tom) Varns of Bloomington, Indiana; Scott (Juli) Rinefort of Laguna Niguel, California; Mary Ann Harrison of Beavercreek, Ohio; and Janet Fildes of Albuquerque, New Mexico. He also has five grandchildren.

Mr. Rinefort is a retired professor at Eastern Illinois University. He enjoys traveling, writing and spending time with family.

Cards may be sent to him at his home at 1023 Colony Lane, Charleston, IL 61920. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News