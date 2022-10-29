Birthday: Rose Shirley — 90th

Shirley — 90th
TOLEDO — Rose Shirley of Toledo will celebrate her 90th birthday on Friday, Nov. 4. A card shower will be held in her honor.
She was born Nov. 4, 1932. She married William G. Shirley on Feb. 28, 1954, in Mattoon.
Her children are Steve (Barb) Shirley, Ron (Tammy) Shirley, Teresa (Brad) Wellbaum and Greg (Sara) Shirley. She also has 15 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Shirley enjoys spending time with her family.
Cards may be sent to her at 1013 County Road 450N, Toledo, IL 62468