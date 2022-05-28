 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Birthday: Ruyle — 100th

Wanda Ruyle, Birthday

Ruyle — 100th

CHARLESTON — Wanda E. Ruyle will celebrate her 100th birthday with an open house in her honor from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, June 5, at Ashmore Baptist Church. A card shower will be held in her honor.

She was born June 1, 1922.

Mrs. Ruyle was a life-long school teacher, starting in a one-room school house in Central Illinois, and ended her career at Eastern Illinois University as a student teacher coordinator. She is a member of Ashmore First Baptist Church.

Cards may be sent to her at 1001 Timberlane Dr., Charleston, IL 61920.

