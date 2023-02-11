Sawyer — 90th

LERNA — Christine Sawyer, of Lerna, will celebrate her 90th birthday on Tuesday, Feb. 21. A card shower will be held in her honor.

She was born Feb. 21, 1933, the daughter of Frank and Faye Pugsley.

Her children are Harold (Jenny) Sawyer of Lerna; Carol (Sam) Jones of Ashmore; Patricia (Keith) Sparks of Charleston; and John (Bobbi) Sawyer, also of Charleston. She has seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

She worked at Brown Shoe Factory, at Lerna School as a cook, worked at several schools in Charleston School District and worked as head cook at Eastern Illinois University where she retired.

She is a member of Buck Grove Church. Her former hobbies include sewing, gardening, crocheting, attending church outings, LfeSpan, exercising at the Y and currently spending time with family and dear friends Sandy and Mary Alice.

Cards may be sent to her at 13585 East County Road 300N, Lerna, IL 62440.