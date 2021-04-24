Birthday: Sheppard — 95th

Sheppard — 95th
MATTOON — Mary Sheppard of Mattoon will celebrate her 95th birthday on Tuesday, April 27. A private family party will be held in her honor.
She was born April 27, 1926, the daughter of Raymond and Love Orrick in Indianola. She married Roy E. Sheppard (deceased) on June 2, 1946, in Chrisman.
They are the parents of Marsha (Gary) Koets of Mattoon; and David (Becky) Sheppard of Whitney, Texas. They also have five grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Sheppard is retired from the Mattoon Public Library where she worked for 13 years as a librarian assistant. She is a member of the First United Methodist Church, including the Mary Circle, and the Quadrangle Book Club. She is also a member of the Governor Edgar Coles-Sally Lincoln Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), and a 50-year member of the Order of Eastern Star, Danville chapter. She was named Woman of the Year in 1989 by the Mattoon Business and Professional Women's Club.
Cards may be sent to her care of Marsha Koets, 1608 Westgate Lane, Mattoon, IL 61938.