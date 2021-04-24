Birthday: Sheppard — 95th

Sheppard — 95th

They are the parents of Marsha (Gary) Koets of Mattoon; and David (Becky) Sheppard of Whitney, Texas. They also have five grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Sheppard is retired from the Mattoon Public Library where she worked for 13 years as a librarian assistant. She is a member of the First United Methodist Church, including the Mary Circle, and the Quadrangle Book Club. She is also a member of the Governor Edgar Coles-Sally Lincoln Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), and a 50-year member of the Order of Eastern Star, Danville chapter. She was named Woman of the Year in 1989 by the Mattoon Business and Professional Women's Club.